Chinese investment in Australian real estate fell last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong buyers splurge on Australian homes, but overall investment trends lower
- A buyer from Shanghai pays a record US$3.5 million for a town house in Sydney residential project
- Overall Chinese investment in Australian real estate fell 11.2 per cent to A$6.3 billion in the 12 months to June 2021, data shows
