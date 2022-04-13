Chinese investment in Australian real estate fell last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese investment in Australian real estate fell last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong buyers splurge on Australian homes, but overall investment trends lower

  • A buyer from Shanghai pays a record US$3.5 million for a town house in Sydney residential project
  • Overall Chinese investment in Australian real estate fell 11.2 per cent to A$6.3 billion in the 12 months to June 2021, data shows

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30am, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese investment in Australian real estate fell last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese investment in Australian real estate fell last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE