Carbon removal is the process of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and locking it away for decades or even centuries, either using trees and plants, or technologies such as carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS). Photo: AP
Google, Facebook owners among tech titans to launch US$925 million initiative to boost carbon removal technologies by 2030
- Alphabet, Meta, online payments provider Stripe and e-commerce giant Shopify aim to accelerate development of technologies that reduce carbon dioxide emissions
- They will use the AMC model, a mechanism used to guarantee a viable market for a product once it is successfully developed
Topic | Business of climate change
