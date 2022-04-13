HSBC and Standard Chartered, two of the city’s currency-issuing banks, said they will reopen all branches on April 19. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi and Hang Seng Bank to reopen all branches as Hong Kong’s vaccination rate rises, Covid-19 cases ease

  • HSBC and Standard Chartered, two of the city’s currency-issuing banks, said they will reopen all branches on April 19
  • A Hang Seng bank spokeswoman said the lender had similar arrangements to HSBC, while a spokeswoman for Citi said all branches should be open again soon

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:37pm, 13 Apr, 2022

