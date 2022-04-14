In the first quarter of 2022, rents for high-end houses and flats fell between 2.6 per cent and 4 per cent. Photo: Roy Issa
Luxury home rents ‘may fall by up to 15 per cent’ as Hong Kong’s strict zero-Covid policy sends expats packing

  • Luxury home rents may fall by as much as 15 per cent this year as unhappy expats continue to leave in droves, say analysts
  • The city is approaching ‘peak exodus’, with expats ‘moving either back to their own countries or to Singapore’, says Savills

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:30am, 14 Apr, 2022

