Wheelock priced the first batch of 112 units at Monaco Marine in Kai Tak at an average of HK$24,833 (US$3,167) per square foot. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Wheelock prices flats in Kai Tak 12 per cent cheaper as Hong Kong’s developers get ready to test demand in economy ravaged by Covid-19
- The price of HK$24,833 (US$3,167) for the first 112 units at Monaco Marine is 12 per cent below a development sold in the same area last summer
- It comes as developers prepare to unleash thousands of flats that will test market demand amid a flagging economy and rising unemployment
Topic | Hong Kong property
Wheelock priced the first batch of 112 units at Monaco Marine in Kai Tak at an average of HK$24,833 (US$3,167) per square foot. Photo: K. Y. Cheng