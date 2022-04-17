A Hmlet apartment in Hong Kong. The company, which operates 1,200 units in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, said last week that it had merged with Habyt, one of Europe’s largest co-living operators. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong co-living sector likely to see more consolidation as opportunities grow
- M&As among co-living operators have increased as the average occupancy rates have stabilised to around 90 per cent this year
- ‘We have seen the consolidation of hotel operators in the past … We do expect this for co-living as well’: JLL executive
Topic | Hong Kong property
