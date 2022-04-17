Cornerstone’s CEO, Vincent Yip, left, and CFO, Barry Cheung, at an EV charging facility in Hong Kong’s Shek Yam Shopping Centre. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong needs more charging facilities as EV sales are expected to more than double by 2025, installer Cornerstone Technologies says

  • Hong Kong had 27,860 registered private EVs, or 4.2 per cent of the total number of registered private cars, in January
  • ‘We expect the penetration to reach around 10 per cent in a few years’, Cornerstone CEO Vincent Yip tells the Post

Eric Ng
Updated: 1:30pm, 17 Apr, 2022

