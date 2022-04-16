The closed venue was Pure’s first yoga studio in the city, dating back to January 2002. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Fitness chain Pure to meet creditors over closure of Hong Kong yoga centre as coronavirus drives industry to the brink
- The closed venue, at The Centrium in Central, was Pure’s first yoga studio in the city, dating back to January 2002
- The rest of Pure’s clubs in Hong Kong will reopen on April 21, when social distancing measures undergo a first phase of relaxation
The closed venue was Pure’s first yoga studio in the city, dating back to January 2002. Photo: SCMP Pictures