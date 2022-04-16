An aerial photo of the locked down Puxi area of Shanghai on April 1. Photo: SCMP/ Thomas Yau
Coronavirus: Shanghai reports record 3,590 symptomatic cases as China’s largest economy buckles under lockdown
- Shanghai reported 3,590 symptomatic cases on Saturday, out of 23,513 infections
- China’s financial and commercial centre is still locked down as it grapples with skyrocketing case counts, which number about 326,000 since March 1
Topic | Shanghai
