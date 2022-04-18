Businesses at the junction of Shantung Street and Sai Yeung Choi Street South in Mong Kok, in pre-pandmic days in August 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong landlords offer deep discounts on short-term retail leases, hope to raise rents in the next market rebound

  • Leasing terms suggest individual retail landlords are banking on recovery in sales once Hong Kong reopens its border
  • Retail sales shrank 14.6 per cent in February, the worst since a 23 per cent slump in July 2020, according to government data

Sandy Li
Updated: 10:30am, 18 Apr, 2022

