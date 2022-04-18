A medical worker conducts antigen testing for an elderly resident in Shanghai on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo: Xinhua via AP
developing | Coronavirus: Shanghai reports first Covid-19 deaths just as city tip-toes towards business restarts on declining new cases

  • Three unvaccinated residents - all elderly, aged from 89 to 91 years, with underlying ailments - died, out of 372,000 infected cases since March 1
  • The number of new cases fell 10 per cent from Sunday to 22,248, while the number of symptomatic cases declined by 25 per cent to 2,417

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:32am, 18 Apr, 2022

