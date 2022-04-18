A medical worker conducts antigen testing for an elderly resident in Shanghai on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo: Xinhua via AP
developing | Coronavirus: Shanghai reports first Covid-19 deaths just as city tip-toes towards business restarts on declining new cases
- Three unvaccinated residents - all elderly, aged from 89 to 91 years, with underlying ailments - died, out of 372,000 infected cases since March 1
- The number of new cases fell 10 per cent from Sunday to 22,248, while the number of symptomatic cases declined by 25 per cent to 2,417
