A villager walks in front of a coal-fired power plant on the outskirts of Datong, Shanxi province in China. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: Asia-Pacific CEOs, boardrooms show apathy as large majority fails to deliver net-zero plans
- Only 291 of 3,879 companies in Asia-Pacific region have laid out their plans to attain net-zero carbon emissions at the end of 2021, according to CDP report
- Among 65 per cent with active emissions reduction targets, fewer than one in three had science-based targets that provide a clearly-defined pathway
Topic | Business of climate change
