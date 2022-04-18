An aerial view shows the Evergrande Changqing community iin Wuhan, Hubei Province in September 2021. Photo: Getty Images
Nowhere to hide for Chinese developers as slump deepens amid cash crunch, debt defaults despite easing measures
- Home sales fell 25.6 per cent last quarter as concerns about credit squeeze, debt defaults sidelined buyers
- Local authorities in more than 60 municipalities have taken steps to unshackle the market from rules hobbling the industry
Topic | China property
An aerial view shows the Evergrande Changqing community iin Wuhan, Hubei Province in September 2021. Photo: Getty Images