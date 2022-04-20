The surge in the US dollar as markets brace for a series of interest rate increases may heap further misery onto Hong Kong’s flagging property market. Photo: Felix Wong
Surge in US dollar as Fed raises interest rates will further damage Hong Kong’s flagging property market, say analysts
- It will mark the end of the era of low interest rates that have propelled the city’s house prices to eyewatering levels, says mortgage broker
- Last month the Fed approved a 0.25 percentage-point rate rise and suggested it could lift it six more times to 1.9 per cent this year
Topic | Hong Kong property
The surge in the US dollar as markets brace for a series of interest rate increases may heap further misery onto Hong Kong’s flagging property market. Photo: Felix Wong