Medical workers from Zhejiang province carried out nucleic acid tests for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong district in Shanghai on March 28, 2022. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Shanghai's daily new Covid-19 cases dip below 20,000 for the first time in 13 days as weeklong standstill order ends
- New infections fell 7.4 per cent to 18,901 cases in the previous 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total cases to 408,000 since March 1
- Symptomatic cases fell by 19.1 per cent to 2,494, while the death toll rose by seven, bringing the total fatalities to 17
Topic | Shanghai
