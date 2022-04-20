Medical workers from Zhejiang province carried out nucleic acid tests for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong district in Shanghai on March 28, 2022. Photo: AP
developing | Coronavirus: Shanghai’s daily new Covid-19 cases dip below 20,000 for the first time in 13 days as weeklong standstill order ends

  • New infections fell 7.4 per cent to 18,901 cases in the previous 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total cases to 408,000 since March 1
  • Symptomatic cases fell by 19.1 per cent to 2,494, while the death toll rose by seven, bringing the total fatalities to 17

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:12am, 20 Apr, 2022

