The late Hong Kong movie mogul Sir Run Run Shaw with his Rolls-Royce in front of Shaw House in Sai Kung on 14 January 1993. Photo: Handout
The birthplace of kung fu films will turn into flats and villas in Fosun’s plan to redevelop Shaw Brothers’ Hong Kong Movietown heritage site
- The complex on Clear Water Bay Road in Sai Kung will be redeveloped into a project with 1.05 million square feet (97,548 square metres) of usable space
- The development is estimated to cost between HK$3.8 billion and up to HK$4.5 billion, according to estimates
Topic | Hong Kong property
