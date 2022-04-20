The late Hong Kong movie mogul Sir Run Run Shaw with his Rolls-Royce in front of Shaw House in Sai Kung on 14 January 1993. Photo: Handout
The late Hong Kong movie mogul Sir Run Run Shaw with his Rolls-Royce in front of Shaw House in Sai Kung on 14 January 1993. Photo: Handout
Business

The birthplace of kung fu films will turn into flats and villas in Fosun’s plan to redevelop Shaw Brothers’ Hong Kong Movietown heritage site

  • The complex on Clear Water Bay Road in Sai Kung will be redeveloped into a project with 1.05 million square feet (97,548 square metres) of usable space
  • The development is estimated to cost between HK$3.8 billion and up to HK$4.5 billion, according to estimates

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 5:20pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The late Hong Kong movie mogul Sir Run Run Shaw with his Rolls-Royce in front of Shaw House in Sai Kung on 14 January 1993. Photo: Handout
The late Hong Kong movie mogul Sir Run Run Shaw with his Rolls-Royce in front of Shaw House in Sai Kung on 14 January 1993. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE