A medical worker prepares a Covid-19 test in Shanghai on 19 April 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai’s top health official hospitalised for migraine, as pressure of keeping city locked down takes toll on medical workers
- Wu Jinglei, head of Shanghai’s health commission, is recovering from migraine at the Zhongshan Hospital in the Xuhui district in Puxi, according to two government officials
- The paediatrician, 60, is the director and deputy commissar of the Shanghai Commission of Health and Family Planning
