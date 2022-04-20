A medical worker prepares a Covid-19 test in Shanghai on 19 April 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai
Shanghai’s top health official hospitalised for migraine, as pressure of keeping city locked down takes toll on medical workers

  • Wu Jinglei, head of Shanghai’s health commission, is recovering from migraine at the Zhongshan Hospital in the Xuhui district in Puxi, according to two government officials
  • The paediatrician, 60, is the director and deputy commissar of the Shanghai Commission of Health and Family Planning

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 20 Apr, 2022

