China’s demand for coal imports will drop sharply by 2025, says ANU study. Photo: AFP
China’s demand for coal imports to drop sharply due to decarbonisation, energy security plans with Indonesia and Australia big losers: study
- China is the world’s largest carbon emitter and importer of coal for power generation and steelmaking
- ANU studied China’s decarbonisation policies as well as investment in domestic railroads to reduce dependence on seaborne coal imports
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
