China’s demand for coal imports will drop sharply by 2025, says ANU study. Photo: AFP
China’s demand for coal imports will drop sharply by 2025, says ANU study. Photo: AFP
Business

China’s demand for coal imports to drop sharply due to decarbonisation, energy security plans with Indonesia and Australia big losers: study

  • China is the world’s largest carbon emitter and importer of coal for power generation and steelmaking
  • ANU studied China’s decarbonisation policies as well as investment in domestic railroads to reduce dependence on seaborne coal imports

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:47am, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s demand for coal imports will drop sharply by 2025, says ANU study. Photo: AFP
China’s demand for coal imports will drop sharply by 2025, says ANU study. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE