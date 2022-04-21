The construction site of Grand Mayfair I, where units have been priced 12 per cent below a comparable project launched in December. Photo: Sam Tsang
Sino Land, Wheelock unleash cheaper flats to boost sales as Hong Kong emerges from ‘lost months’ of strict Covid-19 measures

  • ‘Developers lost the first three months of property sales, so their primary goal is to speed up sales,’ says Vincent Cheung, of Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal
  • Sino and Wheelock both priced hundreds of new flats roughly 12 per cent below comparable projects launched last year

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:30am, 21 Apr, 2022

