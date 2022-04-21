Times Square aims to launch more such campaigns in the future to connect the real and the virtual worlds. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s Times Square mall enters metaverse as troubled retailers look to virtual world to lure shoppers amid downturn
- The mall in Causeway Bay has teamed up with Bunny Warriors and AiR Metaverse, which has produced a replica of Hong Kong in the online world
- The crossover to the metaverse may help attract foot traffic during a challenging period for the local retail industry
Topic | Metaverse
