Some chip-starved manufacturers are scavenging silicon from washing machines, as global shortage shows no sign of easing
- Tesla said production remains hampered by shortages and elevated prices for key parts, while Volkswagen warned to expect negative effects from chip scarcity
- Toyota Motor trimmed its output target by about 100,000 units for this year on insufficient semiconductor supply
Topic | Semiconductors
