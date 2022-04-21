The heavily indebted developer will kick off a holiday promotions campaign from April 30. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande crisis: developer to offer 2,000 completed flats in Labour Day sales push that will test its credibility
- The heavily indebted developer will kick off a holiday promotions campaign from April 30 during what is traditionally a golden week for property sales
- The response to the festive sales push should provide a gauge of the developer’s credibility with potential buyers.
Topic | China property
The heavily indebted developer will kick off a holiday promotions campaign from April 30. Photo: Reuters