Buyers queueing for Wheelock Properties’ Monaco Marine apartments in Kai Tak at the developer’s sales office at the Prince Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui on 23 April 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s homebuyers turn up in droves in a bout of revenge buying to snap up half of Wheelock’s Monaco Marines flats at Kai Tak
- Wheelock sold 140 of the 308 flats at its Monaco Marine project at the former Kai Tak airport as of 6pm, with about 13 bids for every available flat, agents said
- The first batch of flats released for sale comprised 306 units with between one and three bedrooms, priced from HK$7.96 million to HK$20.4 million (US$2.6 million)
Topic | Weekend Property
Buyers queueing for Wheelock Properties’ Monaco Marine apartments in Kai Tak at the developer’s sales office at the Prince Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui on 23 April 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong