Polly Lo, a veteran investor in Japan, is now looking for a residential unit for her 28-year-old daughter, who has saved about HK$600,000. Lo reckons it is enough to buy a studio flat of about 200 sq ft in Tokyo or a slightly bigger unit in Osaka.

She said that investing in Japanese property was a better option than parking money in Hong Kong banks, where the returns on time deposits do not amount to much.

Advertisement

“Besides, Japanese real estate is a better alternative now given the yen’s sharp fall and prospects of annual rental returns of as high as 4 per cent,” Lo said, who owns a shop in Osaka that brings her about HK$8,000 per month.

In Hong Kong, the world’s most expensive property market, home prices have soared to levels that are beyond the reach of the general public. A 152 sq ft flat at Sayo in Mong Kok sold for about HK$3.4 million when the project launched in January.

“It is hard for my daughter to buy a flat in Hong Kong with her savings,” Lo said.

Others like her are also looking to use the yen’s depreciation to good effect.

Advertisement

Sophie Tsang, a 50-year-old IT professional, plans to make her second investment in Japan.

Tsang, who bought her first studio flat in Tokyo for HK$1 million about three years ago, has set her sights on a ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn. She has a budget of about HK$2 million to HK$3 million.

Advertisement

“Tourism in Japan will resume once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. I see it as a diversification of my investment, and it provides stable rental income,” said Tsang, who plans to retire next year.

01:30 Japanese ‘smart’ chopsticks enhance food flavours to make them more savoury

JLL said the number of transactions for Japanese homes conducted by the firm jumped 70 per cent year on year in the first quarter.

Advertisement

“The hefty increase was largely due to last year’s low base for comparison,” said Mandy Wong, head of international residential at JLL in Asia-Pacific.

Due to the weakness of yen, she said some of her clients were now interested in buying more expensive homes in Tokyo, costing between HK$5 million and HK$20 million.