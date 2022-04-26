A view of Hong Kong’s cityscape amid severe air pollution from Fei Ngo Shan on 29 December 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Retail Green Bond kicks off, offering small investors bite-size, inflation-busting financial products to develop city as sustainable investing hub
- Investors can subscribe to the three-year, 2.5 per cent bond in minimum lots of HK$10,000 online from a number of the city’s licensed banks until 2pm on May 6
- An initial tranche of HK$15 billion has been earmarked, with the option to increase to HK$20 billion (US$2.56 billion) if there is demand
Topic | Green bonds
