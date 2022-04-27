The Harmonie development by Henderson Land Development at 233 Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
The Harmonie development by Henderson Land Development at 233 Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Hong Kong developers rushing 800 flats to market as easier Covid-19 rules break lull in home sales

  • Loosening Covid-19 restrictions are helping to revive property sales after three months of anaemic sales
  • Wheelock Properties raked in HK$3 billion of sales last weekend, showing some pent-up demand for housing

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:52am, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Harmonie development by Henderson Land Development at 233 Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
The Harmonie development by Henderson Land Development at 233 Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE