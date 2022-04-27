The Harmonie development by Henderson Land Development at 233 Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong developers rushing 800 flats to market as easier Covid-19 rules break lull in home sales
- Loosening Covid-19 restrictions are helping to revive property sales after three months of anaemic sales
- Wheelock Properties raked in HK$3 billion of sales last weekend, showing some pent-up demand for housing
Topic | Hong Kong property
The Harmonie development by Henderson Land Development at 233 Castle Peak Road in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Edmond So