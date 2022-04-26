SCMP’s Deputy Business Editor Peggy Sito (right) won the 2022 Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, while former SCMP reporter Jane Zhang (left) won second runner-up, in Hong Kong on 26 April 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The Post wins top prize and second runner-up at 2022 Citi Journalistic Excellence Awards
- Deputy Business Editor Peggy Sito won the top award for her December 2021 feature about a significant reform in China’s national pricing scheme for pharmaceuticals
- Former technology reporter Jane Zhang won second runner-up with her March 2021 report from Wuhan about false promises at a local semiconductor foundry
Topic | Hong Kong media
