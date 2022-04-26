The bids received for lot 561 in Tuen Mun fell short of the government’s minimum price expectation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong government rejects all bids for Tuen Mun site, the first land sale to carry minimum flat size requirement
- The Tuen Mun site is the first to be subject to the Hong Kong government’s 280 sq ft minimum flat size requirement
- All five tenders received for site were rejected as their bids did not meet the government’s reserve price
Topic | Hong Kong property
