The bids received for lot 561 in Tuen Mun fell short of the government’s minimum price expectation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The bids received for lot 561 in Tuen Mun fell short of the government’s minimum price expectation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business

Hong Kong government rejects all bids for Tuen Mun site, the first land sale to carry minimum flat size requirement

  • The Tuen Mun site is the first to be subject to the Hong Kong government’s 280 sq ft minimum flat size requirement
  • All five tenders received for site were rejected as their bids did not meet the government’s reserve price

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:44pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The bids received for lot 561 in Tuen Mun fell short of the government’s minimum price expectation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The bids received for lot 561 in Tuen Mun fell short of the government’s minimum price expectation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE