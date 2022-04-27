Home prices in Hong Kong fell for the third straight month in March. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong home prices fall to the lowest level since January 2021 as distressed owners slash prices, sell at a loss
- Prices fell 0.7 per cent to 381.3 in March, the lowest since 381.9 in January 2021, government index shows
- Owners of 264 homes sold their homes at a loss in the first quarter, the highest since the third quarter of 2010, according to Ricacorp
Topic | Hong Kong property
