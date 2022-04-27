Workers inspected lithium-ion batteries at a Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery factory in Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Shares of Chinese lithium-salt giant Ganfeng surge as EV demand, tight supply drive nearly tenfold profit jump
- The producer of lithium salts, used in lithium-ion batteries, posted a 955 per cent increase in net profit for the year’s first three months
- Prices for the compounds started a mild retreat early this month after increasing fourfold since September, but Ganfeng has further room for profit growth, analysts said
Topic | Electric cars
Workers inspected lithium-ion batteries at a Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery factory in Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse