Workers inspected lithium-ion batteries at a Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery factory in Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Shares of Chinese lithium-salt giant Ganfeng surge as EV demand, tight supply drive nearly tenfold profit jump

  • The producer of lithium salts, used in lithium-ion batteries, posted a 955 per cent increase in net profit for the year’s first three months
  • Prices for the compounds started a mild retreat early this month after increasing fourfold since September, but Ganfeng has further room for profit growth, analysts said

27 Apr, 2022

