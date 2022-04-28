SCMP’s Deputy Business Editor Peggy Sito (left) won gold in the Best Business News Reporting category of the Hang Seng University’s 6th Business Journalism Awards, while senior correspondents Chad Bray, Georgina Lee and Enoch Yiu (right) won silver on 28 April 2022. Photo: Martin Chan
SCMP wins gold and silver in Hang Seng University’s 6th Business Journalism Awards
- Deputy Business Editor Peggy Sito won gold for her December 2021 feature story about a significant reform in China’s national pricing scheme for pharmaceuticals
- Senior correspondents Chad Bray, Georgina Lee and Enoch Yiu won silver with their November 2021 feature about the progress in Hong Kong’s fintech industry
