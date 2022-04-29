Wheelock Properties’ Monaco Marine residential project is coming up in Kai Tak. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Wheelock’s Monaco Marine project in Kai Tak proves popular with Hongkongers as second batch of flats sells briskly

  • Wheelock said it sold 30 of the 112 units at Monaco Marine, netting HK$400 million (US$51 million) within an hour of the flats going on sale
  • The average price of flats was HK$26,630 (US$3,400) per square foot, 7 per cent higher than the launch price of HK$24,844 per square foot

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 29 Apr, 2022

