Wealth management is becoming the next battle arena for Hong Kong’s two-year-old virtual banking sector. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong virtual banks target billion-dollar wealth management fees as HSBC, Chinese banks slip up
- Four of the city’s online banking platforms intend to compete for a slice of advisory and investment fees in next business leap
- HSBC, other traditional lenders held HK$2.7 trillion worth of online investment products for clients as of June 30: HKMA data
Topic | Banking & finance
Wealth management is becoming the next battle arena for Hong Kong’s two-year-old virtual banking sector. Photo: Shutterstock