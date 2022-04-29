Prospective buyers queue up at The Grand Mayfair’s sales offices for a chance to own a flat in the development, where 388 flats went on sale on Friday. Photo: Ka Sing Lam
Grand Mayfair I in Yuen Long sells out as Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee spells out housing policy
- All 388 flats on offer at The Grand Mayfair were sold out by early Friday evening
- John Lee’s housing policy includes setting up new task forces to oversee the supply of public housing and land to be managed by government ministers
