Prospective buyers queue up at The Grand Mayfair’s sales offices for a chance to own a flat in the development, where 388 flats went on sale on Friday. Photo: Ka Sing Lam
Business

Grand Mayfair I in Yuen Long sells out as Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee spells out housing policy

  • All 388 flats on offer at The Grand Mayfair were sold out by early Friday evening
  • John Lee’s housing policy includes setting up new task forces to oversee the supply of public housing and land to be managed by government ministers

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:51pm, 29 Apr, 2022

