Residents line up for Covid-19 tests inside a locked-down housing complex in Shanghai, April 29, 2022. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases drop to lowest in a month, but officials say pandemic still at ‘critical stage’
- The total number of infections reported on Saturday was the lowest since April 5, but symptomatic cases rose about 63 per cent to 8,932
- Local officials said the standstill order issued April 15 would be maintained until the number of new infections in ‘unguarded zones’ reaches zero
