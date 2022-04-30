A worker in a protective suit sits on top of a truck, as he transports masks during a lockdown in Shanghai, April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai to let another 1,188 manufacturers resume production after Covid-19 cases stabilise
- The municipal government has yet to publish the names of the 1,188 manufacturers, but they will be required to operate in so-called closed loop operations
- Shanghai, the country’s most developed metropolis with 25 million people, has yet to publish a time frame for lifting the citywide lockdown that began on April 1
Topic | Shanghai
