A worker in a protective suit sits on top of a truck, as he transports masks during a lockdown in Shanghai, April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A worker in a protective suit sits on top of a truck, as he transports masks during a lockdown in Shanghai, April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai
Business

Shanghai to let another 1,188 manufacturers resume production after Covid-19 cases stabilise

  • The municipal government has yet to publish the names of the 1,188 manufacturers, but they will be required to operate in so-called closed loop operations
  • Shanghai, the country’s most developed metropolis with 25 million people, has yet to publish a time frame for lifting the citywide lockdown that began on April 1

Topic |   Shanghai
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:40pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker in a protective suit sits on top of a truck, as he transports masks during a lockdown in Shanghai, April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A worker in a protective suit sits on top of a truck, as he transports masks during a lockdown in Shanghai, April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE