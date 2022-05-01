Industry observers see a future that integrates aspects of online and offline for retailing in the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Retailing in Hong Kong to fuse the best of online and offline models as pandemic restrictions ease, industry observers say

  • Online sales volume in Hong Kong to jump 13 per cent to US$7.9 billion this year, according to Euromonitor
  • Industry observers expect an integrated business model in Hong Kong, where retailers operate both online and bricks-and-mortar stores, to attract consumers

Jess Ma
Updated: 3:35pm, 1 May, 2022

