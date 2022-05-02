Sulphur hexafluoride is widely used in switchgear and circuit breakers for controlling, isolating and protecting electrical equipment. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change: German start-up Nuventura seeks partners in China to stamp out the world’s most potent greenhouse gas

  • Nuventura plans to transfer its technology to Chinese companies to develop a replacement for sulphur hexafluoride, the world’s most harmful greenhouse gas
  • The start-up has embarked on a demonstration project with European utility E. ON in Germany to replace sulphur hexafluoride in distribution grids

Eric Ng
Updated: 3:00pm, 2 May, 2022

