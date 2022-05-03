Hong Kong’s improving consumer sentiment will lift the outlook for rents and prices of street level shops, market observers said. Photo: Jelly Tse
‘The worst is over’ for Hong Kong’s shops segment, with rents and prices to recover on better consumer sentiment
- Hong Kong’s shop market can expect a V-shaped rebound in transaction volume and prices in the second half, says Bridgeway CEO Lee
- Prime street shop rents have continued to fall since the social unrest in mid-2019, taking the cumulative decline in value to 75 per cent from 2013
Topic | Hong Kong property
