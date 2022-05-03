The logo of online video site Bilibili is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai. 2021. Photo: Reuters
Bilibili seeks dual-primary listing in Hong Kong by October 3, as short video platform moves to bolster home ties
- Bilibilli has green light from stock exchange to proceed with its plans for conversion to primary listing status
- Separately, Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial, the largest fruit retail operator in China, files for IPO in Hong Kong
Topic | IPO
