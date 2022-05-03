Skyscrapers in London were seen beyond residential properties on May 21, 2021. Many new arrivals to the UK from Hong Kong are finding property in the metropolis pricier than they expected. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong migrants seeking property in the UK need hand-holding, and sometimes a reality check on what they can afford, UK agents say
- Agencies focused on Hong Kong buyers are seeing fewer investors and more who intend to own and occupy, but not a sharp increase in purchases
- Agents are providing more services such as advice on taxation and mortgages, as well as guidance about what and where clients can afford to own
Topic | International Property
