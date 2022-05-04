Pedestrians cross Queen’s Road Central in the Central district of Hong Kong on January 24, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
New York law firm White & Case opens 3 floors at Hongkong Land’s York House as tenants cherry pick from Central’s office market slump
- White & Case opened a 25,000-square foot (2,300 square metres) office across three floors late last month in York House, part of Hongkong Land’s Landmark complex
- The lease marked the firm’s return as a Hongkong Land tenant, after spending 15 years down Queens Road Central at Central Development Limited ’s Central Tower
Topic | Hong Kong property
