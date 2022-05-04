Heitman, a global real estate investment management firm, plans to convert the New China Laundry Group Building in Fanling into a cold-storage facility. Photo: Handout
Chicago-based Heitman joins global funds to tap Hong Kong’s growing demand for cold-storage facilities
- Heitman plans to convert a 100,000 sq ft industrial building in Fanling into a cold-storage facility within the next 12 months
- Global investment funds have spent HK$2.3 billion to acquire three cold-storage assets in Hong Kong over the past year
