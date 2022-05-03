Commuters in Central district in Hong Kong on January 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
HKMA
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund posts US$7 billion quarterly investment loss amid ‘triple whammy’ hit from slumping stocks, bonds and a stronger US dollar

  • The fund lost HK$55 billion (US$7 billion) from investments in the first quarter, its third-biggest loss in 18 years since the fund began reporting its quarterly performance
  • The fund’s Hong Kong stock investments lost HK$9.4 billion during the first quarter, compared with a HK$7.6 billion profit a year earlier

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 3:58pm, 3 May, 2022

