Neil Shen is one of China’s biggest venture capitalists. Photo: SCMP / Paul Yeung
China’s top venture capitalist Neil Shen sells Meituan stock for US$799 million, according to stock exchange filings
- Shen, a founder and managing partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China, sold a total of 42.96 million shares in Meituan
- Some of Sequoia’s other big bets in the tech sector include Shein, Alibaba and JD.com
Topic | Meituan
