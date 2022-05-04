Neil Shen is one of China’s biggest venture capitalists. Photo: SCMP / Paul Yeung
China’s top venture capitalist Neil Shen sells Meituan stock for US$799 million, according to stock exchange filings

  • Shen, a founder and managing partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China, sold a total of 42.96 million shares in Meituan
  • Some of Sequoia’s other big bets in the tech sector include Shein, Alibaba and JD.com

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:30am, 4 May, 2022

