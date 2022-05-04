A 170 sq ft nano flat in Tai Hang. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong property deals climb to three-month high as owners drop prices to emigrate, offload nano flats
- Some homeowners needed to leave Hong Kong quickly when the approval of their overseas immigration applications set the timer running
- Others were keen to offload their tiny units as new size regulations are likely to ensure a torrent of larger but still affordable homes come to the market
