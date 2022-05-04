Lockdowns in mainland Chinese cities such as Shanghai hurt home sales last month. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s new home prices in April rise at a slower pace as Covid-19 lockdowns force developers to shut sales offices
- The average new home price in 100 Chinese cities increased 0.02 per cent to 16,193 yuan (US$2,450) per square metre in April, easing from 0.03 per cent growth in March
- Contracted sales at China’s top 17 developers could fall by 60 per cent last month from a year earlier, according to China Real Estate Information Corporation forecast
