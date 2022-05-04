The project, developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Overseas Land and Investment, found buyers for 322 of the 327 flats on offer. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Grand Mayfair I project in Yuen Long enjoys strong sales as discounts attract first-time buyers
- The project, developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Overseas Land and Investment, found buyers for 322 of the 327 flats on offer on Wednesday
- Analysts predict a surge in supply, as more cut-price projects are launched in the coming months, will suppress house prices
