A JD.com advertisement with an image of freestyle skier Eileen Gu at a bus stop in Beijing on January 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
Accounting war: SEC ratchets up US-China dispute by adding JD.com, Pinduoduo and 80 Chinese stocks to list liable under auditing oversight law
- The SEC added more than 80 US-traded Chinese companies to a list liable under the 2020 Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA)
- Under the law, foreign companies can be delisted if they fail to comply with the auditing oversight of a US body for three consecutive years
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A JD.com advertisement with an image of freestyle skier Eileen Gu at a bus stop in Beijing on January 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters.