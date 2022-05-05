A woman passes by a display showing Evergrande’s China real estate projects in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
China Evergrande gets six months’ relief as creditors agree to defer interest payments on two onshore bonds
- Holders of two onshore bonds totalling 20 billion yuan (US$3 billion) agreed to extend the coupon payment deadline by six months
- More than 99 per cent of bondholders voted on a motion to revise the interest payment arrangement
